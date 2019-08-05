At the July 23, 2019, Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board meeting, Director of Finance Cindy Reichert presented the Board with an overview of the proposed 2019-20 Maintenance & Operation (M&O) budget. Members of the public can access the “Proposed Budget” document online at: https://www.ajusd.org/Page/24.
The total proposed M&O budget for 2019-20 is $20,804,275. (In simplistic terms, M&O refers to expenditures supporting people and programs.) Salaries represent approximately 80% of that total. Of the 201.5 certified (teacher) employees, 178.7 are paid with M&O funds, while 23.8 are paid through grants and other funds. Notably, AJUSD is the largest employer in the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon area.
Within the M&O budget, the special education account for 2019-20 has been set $1 million higher than the 2018-19 budget in anticipation of actual costs similar to those incurred last year. This includes the cost of contracted services utilized to provide qualified personnel for hard-to-fill positions and special education tuition for those students whose needs cannot be met in-district.
In an effort to reduce the cost of special education, the Governing Board approved incentive stipends this past spring for special education employees who work directly for the district. “We have been able to persuade 3 or 4 contracted teachers to become district employees as a result of these stipends” said Superintendent Dr. Krista Anderson. “Others are interested, but will need to wait one more year before they can be released from their contract with the provider company.”
The decision to send a special ed student to an outside, tuitioned facility is made by the district special ed team and the student’s parents. “It is dependent on the intensity, frequency and the duration of the services required,” clarified Heather Wallace, executive director of Educational Services. “The majority of our students are serviced within the district, and we have been bringing more students back, due to new programs we have created to keep them in their home schools in AJUSD.”
The district budget increased by about $12,000, in part due to the anticipated cost of the bond/override election, which must be borne by the district. Individual schools’ discretionary budget allocations (in proportion to student enrollment) have not increased since 2011/12.
The total budget is about $36,000 less than last year.
Socio-Emotional Learning
Over the course of the last year, AJUSD has explored the possibility of integrating socio-emotional learning in the classroom and on the playground. Socio-emotional programs help students learn self-management, self-awareness, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision-making. Training for staff is also key to be sure they can provide appropriate support and restorative practices.
At the July 23 Governing Board meeting, Heather Wallace, executive director of educational services, commented, “We believe that, if we can strengthen [socio-emotional skills] on the campuses, we will see a decrease in behavior issues and an increase in academic achievement.”
At the meeting, Wallace spoke to the Board about “Playworks,” the program that will be introduced in the AJUSD elementary schools this year. “This is more than a curricular program,” she explained. “It addresses the root causes of harmful behavior and teaches socio-emotional skills, such as how to play together outside and have conversations, instead of just reacting when things don’t go the way [students] want them to.”
The district has also hired a behavioral specialist and a social worker who will be working on the elementary campuses.
Canine on Campus
AJUSD is considering the use of the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) canine unit to help deter students from bringing illegal substances on the high school and junior high campuses. “Over the past several years, the use and possession of vape pens and dabs have increased significantly into that age group,” said Anderson. “This is not something that is unique to Apache Junction school district; the east valley school districts are all experiencing this, and they have pulled together as a unit to talk about this challenge.”
If the district moves forward, PCSO would perform canine inspections in multiple classrooms and communal areas during each 30 minute visit. During the inspections, the campus would be on “soft lockdown,” with instruction continuing as normal, but no one allowed off campus. Students would be pulled out of the classroom during the 5 minutes it takes to complete the inspection. No arrests would be made during the inspections; however, if the dog alerts, school administrators would proceed per the normal policy for suspected drug or paraphernalia possession.
According to Anderson, student vaping has resulted in an increase in the number of students being short- or long-term suspended. At Cactus Canyon Junior High (CCJH), the number of short-term suspensions related to drug paraphernalia jumped from 32 during the 2017-18 school year to 61 in 2018-19. “That doesn’t necessarily mean 61 separate incidents,” she clarified. “There could be, for instance, 1 incident involving 5 kids, or multiple incidents involving the same kid.”
Long-term suspensions at CCJH (incidents involving drugs brought onto campus or students under the influence while on campus) have been curtailed since 2016-17, when 13 incidents were documented. In 2017-18, that number dropped to 2; and in 2018-19, there were 5 long-term suspensions related to drugs.
At Apache Junction High School (AJHS), short-term suspensions surged from 45 in 2017-18 to 103 in 2018-19. “A contributing factor could be that we were more diligent in observing behavior and holding kids accountable,” said Anderson.
Long-term suspensions at AJHS dropped from 22 in 2016-17, to 11 in 2017-18, then rose to 18 in 2018-19.
Dr. Anderson will recommend piloting the program this year to determine whether it is disruptive to the education process and whether it proves to be an effective deterrent. Response from the Board was favorable. The item will be presented for a vote at a later date.
