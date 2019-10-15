On Monday, Oct. 14, a ribbon cutting was held at Apache Junction High School, signifying the official launch of CAC Connect, an Apache Junction Educational Partnership.
CAC Connect is a new and innovative partnership formed between Apache Junction High School and Central Arizona College that provides space in the Apache Junction High School Career and College Center where CAC advisors, academic departments and recruiters will meet with students during normal school hours.
CAC Connect will allow CAC staff and faculty the opportunity to assist high school students with the exploration of career options, applying online and registering for classes. This will provide students convenient access to interact with high school and college staff simultaneously, from the comfort and familiar space of their high school.
Dr. Chris Lineberry, Apache Junction High School Principal stated, “We are pleased to partner with CAC to help our students mine opportunities for their future.”
Dr. Jackie Elliott, CAC President, added, “CAC Connect will provide a TRUE learning community for students. We look forward to seeing this program initiative grow throughout Pinal County.”
