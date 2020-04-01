PINAL COUNTY, AZ – The Central Arizona College Career & Transfer Center will host a virtual ASU/CAC Day through Zoom on Wednesday, April 15 from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Students may register by going to www.centralaz.edu/transfer and clicking on the yellow event button.
Once registered, students will receive a Zoom link by email. The event will follow the schedule below.
10 - 10:20 a.m. Transfer Presentation
10:20 – 11 a.m. Open forum for questions about transferring
11 – 11:30 a.m. Academic breakout sessions with college of student's choice
For additional information please contact Carrie McIntyre, CAC Coordinator of Transfer Services at Carrie.Mcintyre@centralaz.edu.
