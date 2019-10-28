On Friday, October 18, The Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) presented the 2019 ACCT Association Awards during the 50th Annual ACCT Leadership Congress in San Francisco, California. The awards recognize contributions made by community colleges and their leaders to meet the needs of the communities they serve.
Central Arizona College Governing Board Member Gladys Christensen received the prestigious M. Dale Ensign Trustee Leadership Award. This national award is named for Ensign, who was a trustee for many years at Northwest Community College in Powell, Wyoming and served as ACCT President in 1972.
This award follows Christensen’s recognition as the ACCT 2019 Pacific Regional Trustee Leadership Award recipient.
Christensen is the longest-tenured member of the CAC Governing Board, and at the end of this year, will have served Central Arizona College and the residents of Pinal County for 37 years. She has dedicated four decades of service to promote career and technical training at CAC and has been a strong advocate for, not only the College, but also community colleges across the state.
