Central Arizona College Governing Board Member Gladys Christensen has been chosen as the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) 2019 Pacific Regional Trustee Leadership Award recipient.
During her years of service as a trustee for Central Arizona College, Christensen has provided 37 years of exceptional leadership for CAC and the residents of Pinal County. Her work with numerous service organizations, including the more than 20 years she has served as a representative on the AADGB (Arizona Association of District Governing Boards) have benefited many.
Christensen has dedicated four decades of service to promote career and technical training at CAC and has been a strong advocate for, not only the college, but also community colleges across the state.
As the state program manager for the Arizona Department of Economic Security, Christensen managed employment and training programs in a large two-county area until her retirement in 1990. She became acutely aware of the needs of industry and, as a champion for workforce development programs, she continues to ensure students receive training and employment opportunities.
Christensen will receive this notable award during the 50th Annual ACCT Leadership Congress to be held in San Francisco this fall.
Additionally, as the Regional Award Recipient, Christensen is the sole nominee from the Pacific Region for the prestigious M. Dale Ensign Trustee Leadership Award that will be announced during the upcoming ACCT Congress.
