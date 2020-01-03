Central Arizona College has been selected as a 2020 Workforce Development category finalist for the highly coveted Bellwether Award.
As a finalist in this category, CAC will compete with nine other community colleges during a rigorous second and final round of peer review at the 2020 Community Colleges Futures Assembly in February.
CAC’s innovative project, Education at the Speed of Industry, is recognized for creating strategic alliances that promote community and economic development.
A panel of national experts will select one winner from each of the following categories: Workforce Development; Planning, Governance and Finance; and Instructional Programs and Services.
The Bellwether Awards are widely regarded as the nation’s most competitive and prestigious recognition for community colleges and the only award evaluated by experts and practitioners in the field. In its 26 years of celebrating community colleges, the Bellwether College Consortium is proud to identify outstanding and innovative programs or practices, which can then be shared and replicated.
The Bellwether Award is proudly sponsored by the Alamo Colleges District in San Antonio, Texas.
