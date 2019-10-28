The Central Arizona College (CAC) chapter of The National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) has more than 270 student members this fall. The group has been engaged in various activities and will be sponsoring a national broadcast event in early November.
The students recently attended the NSLS Regional Leadership Summit in Azusa, California. The theme of the summit was “Achieve Big.” They learned the importance of not fearing failure and how having mentors will help them move through challenges to persevere. During the work sessions, students set goals that will positively impact the College and CAC’s local communities.
Additionally, they heard from speakers including Charity Singleton, a successful entrepreneur with over 15 years of business experience; Dr. Clarence Lee, Jr., a nationally celebrated author, international speaker and decorated war veteran; and Amber Price, an award-winning, first-generation Arab-American writer, actor, director, editor and producer.
One CAC Student, Aerin Fulton, received a $250 Scholarship Award while attending the summit.
NSLS students are excited to start Better World Projects that will support community efforts throughout Pinal County.
To begin their project work, CAC NSLS is hosting a Live streamed broadcast event featuring three-time NFL Pro Bowl running back, Tiki Barber on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 5 p.m. in T-116 at the Signal Peak Campus (8470 N Overfield Road, Coolidge, AZ). All viewers are invited to submit questions via Twitter and Facebook that will be answered live during the broadcast, hosted by City College of New York.
Barber’s presentation, “Be You! Tiki’s story from the End Zone to the Board Room and TV Studio” will provide insight on the importance of creating opportunities, being honest with yourself, and identifying when it’s time to evolve and reinvent yourself. Tiki is a ten-year veteran of the NFL with the New York Giants, a well-known TV personality, and Director of KultureCity, an autism acceptance and inclusion organization.
The NSLS’s Speaker Broadcast series, which reaches more than 730 college campuses each month during the academic year, is designed to support The National Society of Leadership and Success’s overall mission of Building Leaders Who Make a Better World.
