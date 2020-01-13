Central Arizona College recognized nineteen radiologic technology students during a pinning ceremony at its Superstition Mountain Campus on Sat., December 14. This special ceremony signifies the completion of an associate of applied science degree in radiologic technology.
Radiographers are critical members of a health care team who are called upon to render compassionate patient care, ensure safe radiation protection practices and apply technical knowledge in the operation of specialized imaging equipment used to generate diagnostic images.
CAC’s associate of applied science degree in radiologic technology is a two-year (six sequential trimesters, including summers) program that prepares students for entry-level positions as radiographers. The curriculum is designed in accordance with the Radiography Curriculum established by the American Society of Radiologic Technologists. Academic courses include radiographic positioning, radiation physics, principles of radiographic exposure and other specialized topics. The program is designed around a model of classroom and laboratory instruction integrated with hands-on experience in a clinical setting that provides a thorough educational foundation and professional preparation to enter the workforce as an independent practitioner upon graduation.
Following their degree completion, students are eligible to sit for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) examination, and they may apply for an Arizona license to practice radiography as a Certified Radiologic Technologist (CRT).
Following is a listing of graduates and their hometowns:
Jessica Beazley, Apache Junction
Kortni Butters, Queen Creek
Paige Cluff, Mesa
Caitlin Crewse, Queen Creek
Christine Gradilla, Chandler
Alyssa Graham, Sonoita
Monique Guillen, Casa Grande
Rachel Hahn, Milwaukee, WI
Abigail Hahn-Zanon, Milwaukee, WI
Monique Herrera, San Tan Valley
Kelsey Kirchner, Apache Junction
Megan Mashaw, Superior
Soran Moradi, Portland, OR
Juia Morrison, Apache Junction
Kendyl Payne, San Tan Valley
Billie Ramos, Globe
Nikki Ruiz, Safford
Kelsi Snell, Chandler
Kelli Yingling, Tempe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.