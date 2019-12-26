The Central Arizona College (CAC) chapter of the National Society of Leadership & Success (NSLS) recently held its fall induction and awards ceremony.
The NSLS is the nation’s largest leadership society with 950,000 members representing 700 universities and colleges nationwide. In addition to honoring excellence, the NSLS provides a systematic program for members to build their leadership skills through participation on their campus.
To become an inducted member, students must follow a step-by-step program designed to build leadership skills through participation on campus. The first step is an orientation, followed by a leadership training day where the students identify goals and their true passions to create actions steps for achieving their goals. The third and fourth steps include participation in three speaker broadcasts and three success networking team meetings. Following each meeting, they submit a reflective journal entry online. The final step is induction.
Inducted members can move on to obtain an Advanced Leadership Certification and Executive Leadership Certification by continuing their activities with NSLS. Six students were presented with advanced honors at the ceremony.
Rose Cooper, Author/Illustrator, was the keynote speaker for the evening and was awarded honorary membership into NSLS.
NSLS members recognized two CAC employees for their service to the campus and community. Chef Clay Peden was honored for Excellence in Teaching and Cheryl Hernandez, Director-Student Accessibility Services received the Excellent Service to Students award.
Newly inducted members receiving their leadership certificate include:
- David Aceves
- Angela Bojorquez
- Crystal Brock
- Esther Conner
- Chelsie Daniels
- Shaniya Deo
- Brandon Downs
- Richard Fenteng
- Isabel Gallo
- Maddi George
- Melisa Godinez
- Miguel Gonzalez
- Rage Gonzalez
- Brittany Hammersla
- Brenae Jefferson
- Martha Meraz
- Nancy Mora
- Monique Neely
- Abrigale Nite
- Guillermo Ortega Jr
- Marissa Palacios
- Jessica Pelland
- Rhonie Pelton
- Norma Polee’-Muhammad
- Tekeya Redd
- Isagani Rivarez
- Amanda Sarver
- Vincent Searson
- Jarid Sippel
- Lynda Teuscher
- Shyanne Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.