Central Arizona College student, Tegan Homol, was recently named a 2019 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar. She was one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members selected based on scholastic achievement, community service and leadership potential. Nearly 900 applications were received.
The $1,000 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship that Homol was awarded will help her complete an Associate of Science.
Homol began attending classes at CAC in January 2018 and is continuing her studies at the college this fall.
“Having been homeschooled my entire life, and never taken an English class before, I feel very honored to be one of the selected recipients of this scholarship. It is encouraging to know my essays on leadership shined through the 900 nationwide applicants. I am extremely grateful for the opportunities it will allow me to have.”
“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, President of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa, to make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals, and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”
About Phi Theta Kappa
Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations. Learn more at ptk.org.
About CAC
For 50 years, Central Arizona College has been serving and educating the diverse communities of Pinal County. With five campuses and three centers located strategically throughout the county, CAC provides accessible, educational, economic, cultural, and personal growth opportunities for those of all ages.
