CAC Superstition Mountain Support Staff Award Scholarships

Central Arizona College support staff at the Superstition Mountain Campus recently awarded two, $100 book scholarships and donated $250 to the CAC Foundation for Promise for the Future.
Kaitlyn Hansgaard and Tim Jaramillo, students at the Superstition Mountain Campus, each received a book scholarship.
Students, staff and community members donate to fundraisers, including jewelry sales, books and DVD sales, as well as penny wars throughout the year. The money raised is then used to fund scholarships that will assist students in need and/or those who may not be eligible for a Pell Grant or other financial aid. This is the third year the Superstition Mountain Campus support staff have been able to offer the scholarships.
