Central Arizona College and Wilson Electric have collaborated to offer a Professional Electrician Training program at the college’s Superstition Mountain Campus.
Classes begin August 19, 2019, for the semester long program. The electrician training program classes will be held Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
James Busch, Skilled Trades and Technology Division Chair explained, “Electrician jobs are ranked number four in the state for the greatest demand, and Wilson Electric currently has more than 200 open positions. This workforce development partnership will provide students the opportunity to hear from industry leaders and receive hands-on training that will benefit them on the job.”
By participating in this program, students will graduate after four months at CAC as entry-level electricians. By December, they will have earned a Commercial Electrician Installer Certificate and National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) credential, allowing them to fast track through an electrician apprenticeship program into a journeyman level position.
For more information or to enroll, please contact Sandra Zires at 520 494-5308.
