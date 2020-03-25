Imagine Prep Superstition’s head wrestling coach was named the 2019-2020 Canyon Athletic Association (CAA) wrestling coach of the year for the second year in a row. The CAA wanted to recognize this momentous achievement, as well as his inspirational work as a coach.
Kevin Glascock has been coaching wrestling for 11 years, including 3 years as the head coach for Imagine Prep Superstition.
This year, the team became back-to-back state champions. Along with a rigorous action plan for developing these young athletes to become championship caliber wrestlers, Glascock also instills strong values in his team. Honesty, integrity, focus and work ethic are among the values that he expects from the team in all facets of their life. Because of this, not only were they state champions, but they also have an average team GPA of 3.5.
Coach Glascock is “honored to receive this award, because it serves as a testament to my team that I am here for them, and I do my absolute best to push them to reach their maximum potential.”
