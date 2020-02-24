Artwork submitted by Hailey Webb, an eighth grade student at Cactus Canyon Junior High, 801 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction, won at the state and southwest regional competition and is now being considered for a national honor by the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Webb’s work began in Allison Bauman’s advanced art class and was later entered into a Constitution Week poster contest sponsored by the DAR. From that contest Hailey’s poster moved through the ranks as an entry in the Junior American Citizens Art Contest and won at the state and regional levels.
“This is a huge accomplishment and I am extremely proud of Hailey,” said Mrs. Bauman.
The theme for the contest is the 19th Amendment, Women’s Suffrage, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019 (the year the contest launched). The national winners will be announced in March.
The DAR is a national organization promoting patriotism, education and historic preservation.
“The reason I chose women’s rights was because so many times, especially in the past, women have been underestimated and even abused because they were thought to be weak, defenseless and couldn’t fight back,” said Webb. “In my artwork, I put a tear on the woman’s face to show the pain she feels because she can’t get a job, or the job she wants, just because she is a woman. Things are better now, but when I go on the internet, I still see prejudice against women, and it gets on my nerves.”
Providing visual arts programs in K-12 education does more than promote creativity and enhanced self confidence. Studies indicate that students who participate in art programs develop better collaborative and critical thinking skills and show increased cultural awareness and empathy.
CCJH emphasizes a well-rounded education where academics, sports and extracurricular activities allow students to grow scholastically, physically and emotionally. CCJH students can get a head start on funding their college education by signing up for Promise for the Future in junior high. The program offers a tuition-free education at Central Arizona College for those who fulfill the requirements and graduate from participating high schools in Pinal County such as Apache Junction High School.
