Each year in November, the Central Arizona College Radiologic Technology program conducts their annual Volunteer Day.
More than 40 radiologic technology students and their instructors gathered to work on the Lost Gold Mine trail in the Superstition Mountains. This trail covers more than 11 miles of the Sonoran Desert Foothills adjacent to the Superstition Wilderness.
The group met at the trailhead at dawn and put in over 160 man-hours conducting trail maintenance. The student work crews concentrated on pruning trees and bushes, as well as erosion control. This year marks the fifth year that the program has worked with the Pinal County Department of Open Space and Trails. Following the day of work, students rewarded themselves with a cookout.
Prior Volunteer Day projects have included providing service at local food banks, the boys and girls club, habitat for humanity and others.
Frank Mollica, Radiologic Technology Program Director explained, “This opportunity allows our students to give back to their local community. It is something they look forward to each year.”
