The Central Arizona College Social & Behavioral Science Division will host a special event featuring the delivery of An Imaginary Letter from Martin Luther King, Jr. to America in 2020, by Professor of Sociology, Dr. Derrick Span.
The event will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in A101 at the CAC San Tan Campus (3736 Bella Vista Road, San Tan Valley, AZ).
“The spirit and truth of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. still marches on,” stated Dr. Span. “This imaginary letter will seek to capture the philosophical, theological, moral and historical power of King’s vision for America in the 21st century, while challenging us to recommit ourselves as a nation to the Dream of an America with liberty and justice for all.”
The reading will focus on what Dr. King would tell America today about American immigration policy, modern technology and scientific advancements, police shootings, current political climate and the current and future observation of race relations in America.
Dr. Span has completed more than 20 years of research on Dr. King, including the analysis of sermons, speeches, book writings, documentaries, writings and one-on-one conversations with Coretta Scott King (widow of Dr. King) and Bernice King (youngest daughter of Dr. King).
