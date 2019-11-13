Chad Cantrell, principal at Cactus Canyon Jr. High, 801 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction, was recently recognized by Kathy Hoffman, superintendent of public instruction for the state of Arizona, during National Principals Month in October.
Hoffman encouraged educators to nominate a principal who has positively impacted their community so that our team could share their stories on Superintendent Hoffman’s social media pages.
Cantrell was nominated by an educator at Four Peaks Elementary (where Cantrell was principal prior to moving to CCJH). According to Emily O’Neil, communications advisor for Hoffman, Cantrell was selected based on the nomination that spoke highly of his work at Four Peaks and Cactus Canyon and how he trusted his team, and in return, they trusted him.
The line from the nomination that was adapted into the social media post was, “Chad Cantrell is a leader that allows teachers to be their authentic self, while students are the focus”.
For more information about AJUSD schools call 480-982-1110, or visit www.ajusd.org #WeAreAJ
