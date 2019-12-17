They say it takes a village to raise a child. At Peralta Trail Elementary School, 10965 E. Peralta Trail in Gold Canyon, it took a village of kindness and some $40,000 in donations to build a playground that will create a friendlier and more inclusive play area to be utilized by both able-bodied children and students with mobility constraints.
Approximately 70 community and business leaders, volunteers, staff members, PTO members, parents, congregants from Gold Canyon United Methodist Church and even students from Apache Junction High School came together to excavate, assemble and install a new playground. Personal Touch Catering provided free lunches for the volunteers, and Apache Junction Parks and Recreation delivered and picked up a backhoe to help with the installation.
The school has been fundraising for playground equipment for more than a year. The bulk of the donations, $30,000, came from Gold Canyon United Methodist Church; the Apache Junction Moose Lodge donated $4,000; AJ Mounted Rangers donated $1,300 on installation day and the remainder was raised by multiple fundraising efforts through the school and its PTO.
East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT) students in Enrique Reyes’ Construction Technologies class at AJHS created the forms for the curbing, and Knochel Bros. Inc. donated 3 yards of concrete. Home Depot provided some of the additional materials required.
The new playground pieces include a Unity Rocker, a Unity Teeter Tunnel and 7 Playcubes where children of varied abilities can play together. All facets of the installation and assembly were professionally supervised by Dave Bang Associates Inc. and PRO-TECT TURF, Inc. to ensure meeting all safety requirements.
“Our highest priority is meeting the needs of all of our students, not only for learning, but for encouraging productive play and providing opportunities for positive social interactions,” said Natalie Clement, principal of PTES. “I appreciate the opportunity to have these strong community partnerships, and I am thrilled with the support our community has shown to date. It is vital that our students see that the community supports and invests in their education.”
The next community endeavor for PTES will be to purchase and install a shade structure to preserve the playground and ensure that the equipment can be used year round.
For more information on how to help, contact Principal Clement: nclement@goaj.org. To learn more about AJUSD and its schools visit www.ajusd.org.
