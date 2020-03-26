The yearbook staff at Cactus Canyon Jr. High School, 801 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction, received a Silver Crown for their yearbook, Oro.
The honor is part of a national recognition event presented by the Columbia Scholastic Press Association. Crown Awards are the highest recognition given by the CSPA to a student print or digital medium for overall excellence.
The staff was originally slated to attend the ceremony March 18-20 at Columbia University in New York City, but the gathering was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jason Davis, CCJH yearbook/online advisor was notified by email that the students received a Silver Crown – the first Silver Crown the yearbook staff has received.
“I was hoping for Gold, but only three of the 12 middle school finalists got one, so there must’ve been some tough judges in the room this year,” said Davis. “Still, we didn’t have any yearbook Crowns before, and now we have one. Most schools can’t say that.”
The 2019 yearbook, Oro, was edited by AJUSD students Dia Granillo, Emily Sosa and Tiffany Hutcheson.
In addition to the fun and camaraderie of being on a school yearbook staff, participants boost their journalism skills of writing and photography, hone business and social media expertise and learn the latest media technology.
CCJH emphasizes a well-rounded education where academics, sports and extracurricular activities allow students to grow scholastically, physically and emotionally. CCJH students can get a head start on funding their college education by signing up for Promise for the Future in junior high. The program offers a tuition-free education at Central Arizona College for those who fulfill the requirements and graduate from participating high schools in Pinal County such as Apache Junction High School.
For more information about AJUSD schools call visit www.ajusd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.