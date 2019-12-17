Desert Vista Elementary School students learned how they stack up when the Mustangs found out they helped break the Guinness World Record in sport stacking. Some 638,503 stackers from 2,734 schools participated in the global event.
During the course of Guinness World Records Day, sport stackers from all reaches of the world were stacking up and down, stacking various pyramids in prescribed patterns at lightning speed for at least 30 minutes, all combined with a variety of fitness activities. The event took place at DVES on Nov. 14, but it wasn’t until December that the school received the official announcement that the record had been broken.
According to a Guinness World Records press release, sport stacking with Speed Stacks helps improve reaction time, hand-eye coordination, concentration and focus. The DVES competition was coordinated by the school’s P.E. Teacher, Melinda Rumple.
Desert Vista is a Be Kind school where each day students and staff practice the 10 tenets that make a difference in the lives of others. Each day DVES students proudly share how they actively demonstrate their kindness to others by being respectful, being compassionate, or simply by being a friend!
