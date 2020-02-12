Students of the iGeneration are living in a world similar yet very different from when their parents grew up.
Parents often worry about bullying, school safety, technology, and the uptick in academic rigor in the landscape of PK-12 education.
Join us for an interactive workshop for PK-12 parents, family members and educators on how we can reach, teach and support our learners on a daily basis as they navigate their social-emotional and self-advocacy skills in 2019 and beyond.
- Imagine Prep Superstition
- 1843 W 16th Ave, Apache Junction, AZ 85120
- February 19, 2020 6:00-7:00 p.m.
- Q & A to follow
