The Apache Junction High School Marching Band literally “beat” the competition and captured first place at the Arizona Marching Band Association (AZMBA) “Rock the Ridge” competition, Class 1A Division at Mountain Ridge School in Glendale on Oct. 12th.
The band also won sub-caption awards for the Visual Effect, Percussion, Color Guard and General Effect categories.
“I can’t hide my Prospector Pride,” said Karl Hermann, AJHS’ Band Director. “Not only did the students perform well, they showed great camaraderie and cohesiveness as a team. I am proud of every one of them and how they are working to positively promote our community.”
High school band is an amazing co-curricular activity and a great place to build lifelong friendships. Marching Band teaches musicianship, drill, performance skills and teamwork. The Prospectors are always looking for high school musicians with talent, dependability and desire!
Band is one of several Fine Arts offerings on the Apache Junction High School campus.
AJHS – where there is something for everyone!
For more information about AJUSD schools call 480-982-1110, or visit www.ajusd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.