East Valley families will have the opportunity to explore over 40 different career training programs available to high school students and adults during EVIT Expo, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25 at the East Valley Institute of Technology, 1601 W. Main St., Mesa.
This year’s Expo will also include the official kickoff at 10 a.m., Saturday, of the #1Team4Uganda project, in which EVIT students are working with industry professionals to build housing out of a shipping container for medical workers in Uganda. Members of the #1Team4Uganda include: ASU Polytechnic, Clearway Energy, DMB Associates, Inc., DWL Architects + Planners, Inc., Goodmans Interior Structures, Honor Health, McCarthy Building Companies and faculty and students from EVIT’s Construction, Interior Design, Graphic/Web Design, 3D Animation and Fashion Design programs.
#1Team4Uganda is competing against two other Phoenix-area teams in a Battle of the Boxes competition sponsored by Pipeline Worldwide. The containers will be judged in May. Saturday’s kickoff will start the construction phase of the #1Team4Uganda’s container, which has been in the design stage the past few months.
During EVIT Expo, families can meet EVIT teachers for every program and tour facilities. Many programs are offering special services during Expo, such as free massages in Massage Therapy, free hairstyling in Cosmetology, and free blood pressure checks in Medical Assistant. While the Expo is held at the Dr. A. Keith Crandell (Main) Campus, programs from the East Campus – including Aviation, Future Engineers and Veterinary Assistant – will also be on display at Expo.
Expo will also include campus trolley tours by Ollie the Trolley, an Industrial Trades Express trackless train, several food trucks and games, music provided by 88.7FM The Pulse and food prepared by EVIT’s Culinary Arts program and Bistro 13.
EVIT is a public school that offers tuition-free career training for high school students residing in 11 East Valley school districts – Apache Junction, Cave Creek, Chandler, Fountain Hills, Gilbert, Higley, J.O. Combs, Mesa, Queen Creek, Scottsdale and Tempe. EVIT accepts district, charter, private and home-schooled students.
EVIT also offers tuition-based career training programs for adults, with financial aid available in some programs for those who qualify.
EVIT students who complete their training have a 98 percent high school graduation rate and 90 percent on average are in jobs related to their training, college or the military within a year. Two out of three EVIT students go on to college.
For more information about EVIT, visit www.evit.com. For more information about the Pipeline Worldwide Battle of the Boxes, visit https://pipelineworldwide.org/events/.
