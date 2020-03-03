Thanks to the generosity of the AJ Moose Lodge, Apache Junction Unified School District was able to honor four classified (non-teaching) employees on Feb. 11 at the school district’s Governing Board meeting.
The employees were nominated by their colleagues and had to display one or more of AJUSD’s Core Values of REACHING (relationship, equity, accountability, caring, honesty, inclusive, nurturing and growth). Winners received a certificate and $100 in cash.
Four more winners will be selected in March and April. One winner will be selected at the AJUSD Teachers of the Year/Rookie Teacher of the Year celebration May 4 and will receive $500!
The first round of honorees is listed below:
- Linda Bever, a paraprofessional at The Learning Center (TLC) is described as being exceptional in creating solid relationships that make the district stronger – especially with her young students. She exemplifies the core values of caring and being inclusive. She has worked for AJUSD for 19 years.
- Susan Orrantia, the registrar at DVES, was nominated for the core value of caring, but was also commended for her patience. She was praised for taking the time to help parents understand paperwork and for showing kindness to families who are struggling. She has been working at AJUSD for seven years.
- Andy Robertson, from Technology will be celebrating 20 years with the district in March and he received the most nominations. He is described as embracing all the core values (and some that weren’t mentioned on the list), such as being a “powerhouse workhorse.”
- Kathryn Sullivan, receptionist at the District Office, was described as exemplifying the core value of equity for treating everyone with the same consideration. She was praised for her welcoming warmth and caring attitude and her unflappable attitude. She has been with the district for six years.
There were 31 nominations submitted. The names that were not selected during the first round will stay in the running for next month, and new nominations will be accepted for March and April.
The Employee of the Year is a new addition to the Teachers of the Year and Rookie Teacher of the Year event the district launched in 2019 to recognize three outstanding veteran teachers and one teacher in his or her first year of teaching. The ceremony is scheduled to be Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Performing Arts Center, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction.
