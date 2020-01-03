Professional artists in the Leland Wislon Student Art Project Artist in Residence program recently lent a hand to 30 art students in Allison Bauman’s art class at Cactus Canyon Junior High, 801 W. Southern Ave, Apache Junction.
KimmBerly Ioane, a ceramic artist, demonstrated hand-building techniques, how to wedge the clay to remove air pockets and helped students roll slabs of clay to create an ornament. The first week, the students created their pieces and, the following week, Ms. Loane returned to help glaze the projects the eighth graders created.
The second clay project was a wall mask using the slab method, creating texture and adhering added shapes cut of of slabs of clay using “slip” as glue to create a three-dimensional look.
“The students in my Advanced Art class loved working with KimmBerly and learning from her expertise,” said Baumann. “The students and I appreciated the opportunity to work with Ms. Ioane and the assistance of all of the wonderful volunteers.”
The experience was more than a creative outlet for the teenagers. According to a February 2019 article by Brown Center Chalkboard, a substantial increase in arts educational experiences has remarkable impacts on students’ academic, social, and emotional outcomes.
The artists assisting Ioane, the lead teacher and GCAC Artist in Residence, were Lori Berry, Diane Haugen, Mary Stokrocki, Tracie Jordan, Mona McCay and Kathy Mitchell.
The Leland Wilson School Art Project, Artist in Residence is part of the Gold Canyon Arts Council. In addition to providing instruction, the organization provided all the equipment and materials the students used. For more information, visit www.goldcanyonarts.org.
Registration is currently underway for the 2020 school year. For more information about AJUSD schools, call 480-982-1110, or visit www.ajusd.org.
