There is a new technology available to the school district of Imagine Prep High School and Middle School that allows parents to conveniently apply for free and reduced meal benefits for their children.
LunchApplication.com provides access for parents to apply for school meal benefits 24 hours a day.
“Having the application process online provides quick, easy and secure access for parents; giving qualified families an additional means to take advantage of the national school lunch program,” says Carrie Mathews, NSLP Coordinator for Imagine Prep High School and Middle School. This service is made available free of charge by the district. Parents interested in this service can register for an account at LunchApplication.com/register.
LunchApplication.com website was developed by EMS LINQ, Inc., a K-12 administrative software company headquartered in Wilmington, NC. The company develops, distributes and supports school accounting and food service management software in schools throughout the United States.
