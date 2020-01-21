Imagine Prep Superstition 3rd Annual College and Career Expo

On April 30, 2020, Imagine Prep Superstition is hosting their 3rd Annual College and Career Expo. Last year over 45 universities, schools and companies participated in this celebration for the future. The expo included all grades’ (6th-12th) chance to participate. While the main focus is for the high school at Imagine Prep Superstition, this event allowed Middle School to look at opportunities for the future, as well as help them to select the classes that they will take during their high school years.
The expo gives students the opportunity to gain insight into numerous career paths and educational plans that they have available to them. Many students were introduced to new career options that they, before, had not even considered.
The purpose of this event is to give students a view of the future that is not limited by their personal knowledge and expectations. By inviting the middle school grades, and by growing our event each year, we will have the additional bonus of not only encouraging our students to explore all of the options that the future holds for them, but also to build stronger ties with the community.
We would like to invite you to the event this year. For more information, contact: sarah.madison@imagineprep.com
- Event: Imagine Prep Superstition College & Career Expo
- Where: Imagine Prep Superstition Gym
- 1843 W. 16th Ave.
- Apache Junction, AZ
- Phone: 480-355-0530
- When: April 30, 9:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided for the event.
