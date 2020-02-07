Apache Junction Unified School District will conduct kindergarten registration and host a fun kick-off event for incoming kindergarteners and their parents, Monday Feb. 10 at all three AJUSD elementary school sites.
The schools include: Desert Vista Elementary, 3701 E. Broadway Ave. in Apache Junction, Four Peaks Elementary, 1785 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction and Peralta Trail Elementary, 10965 E. Peralta Road, Gold Canyon. There will be two sessions, one from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and another the same evening from 6 to 7 p.m.
The event includes meeting the kindergarten teachers and reading specialists, campus tours, fun activities to help students get ready for kindergarten and information about health services, transportation and more.
Parents or guardians should bring the child’s shot records, proof of residency and the child’s birth certificate. If these items are not available, AJUSD staff will be on hand to help parents find the information they need to enroll their child for school, as well as check school boundaries to ensure students enroll in the correct district.
“Going to kindergarten is an important first step in a child’s education, and our goal is to make the process easy, friendly and welcoming,” said Heather Wallace, director of educational services. “This event is also a great way to begin our relationship with students and parents and create a positive environment that fosters academic success.”
About AJUSD
The Apache Junction Unified School District serves over 3,600 students in a 217-square mile area that includes the city of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Peralta Trail, Queen Valley and the unincorporated areas of the Superstition Mountain foothills. Formed in 1952, the K-12 district provides a quality education to its students and is proud of the variety of educational programs offered. AJUSD has a reputation for innovative approaches to education. The guiding philosophy of the school district is to put all students in the best position to succeed academically, emotionally and physically. Committed to low teacher/student ratios and individualized instruction, the focus of AJUSD is centered on a ‘College Readiness For All’ curriculum for every student in every grade. For more information call 480-982-1110, or visit www.ajusd.org or www.facebook.com/ajusd43.
