Never been to a comic con? Well, this is your chance! The Apache Junction Public Library has an exciting day of free events for the whole family! Meet your favorites, such as Star Wars, superheroes, Ghostbusters and princesses. Experience the United Zombies of America’s Zombie Attack Game, if you dare!
Other all-ages activities include panels, photos, costume contest, artist visits, vendors, prizes and more.Kids will enjoy crafts, face painting and a balloon artist.
Spend the whole day with us! The Healthy Mason Jar food truck will be onsite to cure those lunchtime blues.
Visit the LibraryCON Facebook page for up-to-date information. www.facebook.com/LibraryCONAJ
Event made possible by the Apache Junction Friends of the Library.
