ASSE Student Exchange Program, a highly respected, non-profit, public-benefit organization, is seeking local host families for high school boys and girls from Scandinavia, France, Germany, Italy, Thailand, China, South Korea and the former Soviet Republics. Students are already awaiting word on who their host families will be for the 2020-2021 academic school year. If your goal was to try something new for the new-year, this will fulfill that! Host families provide room, board and guidance for a teenager(s) living thousands of miles from home. Couples, single parents, and families with or without children in the home are all encouraged to apply.
The exchange students arrive from their home country shortly before the 2020-2021 school year begins, and each ASSE student is fully insured, brings his/her own personal spending money and expects to bear his/her share of household responsibilities, as well as being included in normal family activities and lifestyles.
If you are interested in opening your home and sharing your family life with a young person from abroad, please contact us today for more information, call 800-733-2773, go online at www.ASSEhosts.com or email asseusawest@asse.com
About ASSE
Founded by the Swedish National Department of Education, ASSE International (formerly American Scandinavian Student Exchange) is a non-profit, tax-exempt, public benefit organization. ASSE is officially designated as an exchange visitor program by the United States Department of State and cooperates with the Canadian Provincial Ministries of Education.
