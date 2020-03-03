As Company Commander of the NJROTC Unit at Apache Junction High School and on behalf of the program, I would like to thank the entire community for its support in the last few months as we have worked feverishly on recruiting in both the Apache Junction and J.O. Combs school districts to ensure the future of our nationally recognized program.
Based on incoming freshmen numbers from both districts, we are projecting 111 cadets to start school year 2020/21, which will allow us to get off probation as of October 1, 2020. This would not have been possible without our instructors Lieutenant Commander Gary Lock and Master Gunnery Sergeant Norvin Deleon Guerrero, as well as the 56 highly motivated cadets who worked tirelessly in the face of great challenges.
Furthermore, we must also thank Dr. Krista Anderson (Apache Junction Unified School District Superintendent) and staff, Dr. Greg Wyman (J.O. Combs Unified School District) and staff, Apache Junction High School staff and administration, J.O. Combs High School staff and administration, both of the local newspapers (The Apache Junction & Gold Canyon News and Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent), parents and families of cadets, the Anchor Club and, lastly, the community for all contributing to the future viability of our wonderful program.
It is our intent to continue to work with and support those who have given so much to us and it is our goal to honor that commitment with our lives and deeds.
