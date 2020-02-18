They say a penny saved is a penny earned, but student council members from Desert Vista Elementary School, 3701 E. Broadway Ave. in Apache Junction, discovered that a collection of pennies can also be used as a great fundraiser.
The students participated in a “Pennies for Patients” campaign that connects schools with local blood cancer patients and allows students to see how their fundraising efforts can impact the lives of others.
Last year, the DVES Mustangs raised a little over $830 dollars, but decided to up the ante to increase their goal to $1000 this year. They exceeded their goal the first week and, by the end of the campaign, they raised $3423.44.
“I am super proud of the accomplishments of our Desert Vista Mustangs,” said Michael Brown, who teaches third grade and is the advisor for the Student Council. “Two of our students, Isabella Anderson and Judah Anderson joined efforts with their family members and raised over $1,000 on their own. Everyone did a great job.”
Desert Vista is a Be Kind school where each day students and staff practice the 10 tenets that make a difference in the lives of others.
Registration is currently underway for the 2020 school year. All new students who register at the school will receive a free school t-shirt. For more information about AJUSD schools, call 480-982-1110, or visit www.ajusd.org.
