Project HELP, 195 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction (located in the Pinal County complex) will soon be accepting holiday donations on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Thanksgiving donations will be accepted Nov. 1 through Nov. 22, and Christmas donations will be accepted Nov. 1 through Dec. 6.
Those who need to donate at other times or days can contact Rosie Portugal-Brastad, Project HELP coordinator, at 480-288-2955. Individuals and/or groups with large quantities of donations are asked to please call ahead of time so Project HELP can prepare space and make arrangements to receive the items.
“While we do accept gently-used items at other times, we only give new items to our families for Christmas,” said Mrs. Portugal-Brastad. “We appreciate the support of local businesses, churches and individuals who help provide for our Project HELP families.”
Project HELP encourages families to become self-sufficient, in part by treating aid as a loan. Families will repay these loans through service to their community.
For more information about Project Help visit https://www.ajusd.org/domain/67 or call Rosie Portugal Brastad at 480-288-2955 #WeAreAJ
