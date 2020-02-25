Students and staff at Apache Junction High School (AJHS) will be seeing more police officers in the days and weeks to come. Apache Junction High School has generously set aside office space to be used by Apache Junction Police Department (AJPD) as a satellite substation. AJPD officers will be in and out of the high school, writing a report, interacting with students and staff or just grabbing a cup of coffee.
AJPD and the Apache Junction Unified School District (AJUSD) have had a cooperative relationship for many years and have continued to work together to present AJUSD students with drug prevention education though the DARE program. Now, the addition of this substation it will increase visibility of police officers at the high school and will hopefully contribute to building more positive relationships between the officers and the youth of our community.
AJPD Chief Thomas Kelly said, “In this post-Columbine/Sandy Hook era, school safety continues to be paramount to AJPD and AJUSD. The partnership that we have had with AJUSD has always been outstanding; this is just one more step toward strengthening that relationship and building a safer environment for staff and students alike.”
