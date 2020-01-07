Apache Junction Unified School District is seeking sponsors for their second annual Teacher of the Year and Rookie Teacher of the Year celebration. Three veteran teachers and one teacher in his or her first year of teaching will be recognized at a special celebration May 4, 2020.
Sponsorship levels include:
$4,000 - DIAMOND
$3,000 - PLATINUM
$2,000 - GOLD
$1,000 - SILVER
$500 - COPPER
Sponsors will be listed in the agenda and in all press releases, social media posts and a special invitation to the Teacher of the Year Reception. For more information contact Sally Marks at smarks@goaj.org or call 480-982-1110 ext. 2012.
