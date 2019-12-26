Apache Junction Unified School District is seeking sponsors for their second annual Teacher of the Year and Rookie Teacher of the Year celebration. Three veteran teachers and one teacher in his or her first year of teaching will be recognized at a special celebration May 4, 2020 in the Performing Arts Center at Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction.
Sponsorship levels include:
- $4,000 - DIAMOND
- $3,000 - PLATINUM
- $2,000 - GOLD
- $1,000 - SILVER
- $500 - COPPER
“Teachers have a vital role in the education of our children and in the future of our community,” said Dr. Krista Anderson, AJUSD superintendent. “It is no secret that even the best teachers are underpaid, but it is our goal to make sure they feel appreciated and valued for the important work they do. This Teacher of the Year ceremony is one small way that we can show our gratitude and provide other teachers with a role model to follow.”
Sponsors will be listed in the agenda, as well as in all media materials such as press releases, Facebook posts, Twitter, and a special invitation to the Teacher of the Year Reception. For more information contact Sally Marks at smarks@goaj.org or call 480-982-1110 ext. 2012.
