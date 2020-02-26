Parents! Spring break is going to be here before you know it, and it is time to start planning activities for your children. Apache Junction Parks and Recreation is once again offering its Spring Break Open Gym program.
Join us as we participate in arts & crafts, sports, board game tournaments, fitness games and much more. We offer a wide variety of structured activities and games for children age’s K – 6th grade.
Open Gym runs Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on March 9th to the 20th. Morning and afternoon sessions are available for $60 per session.
Sign up for both sessions and get $25 off! Scholarships and payment plans are also available.
For more information on this program or other programs and services, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or visit our website at www.ajcity.net/parks.
