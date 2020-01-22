Do you have a skill you would like to share or do you have time to help a student?
Individuals interested in volunteering at any of the Apache Junction Unified School District schools or programs are asked to come into the District Office to fill out application forms. The office is located at 1575 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction and is open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday (except state and national holidays).
Volunteers are asked to provide two out of three sources of identification (social security card, driver’s license and/or passport) and three references. Past and returning volunteers also need to come into the office to update their information each year.
“Volunteering not only helps our students, it helps the volunteer as well,” said Sally Marks, public relations specialist and volunteer coordinator for AJUSD. “The feedback I receive from our volunteers is the same as reports I’ve read from national studies: individuals who help others feel better and enjoy a greater sense of well being and purpose.”
Volunteers are especially needed to help in the reading program, but volunteers are welcome in a variety of other areas as well. For more information contact Sally Marks at 480-982-1110 ext. 2012 or email smarks@goaj.org. For general information visit www.ajusd.org or www.facebook.com/ajusd43.
