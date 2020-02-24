On Friday, February 14, 2020, the AJHS Physics Club joined over a thousand physics students at Castles N’ Coasters for the Twenty-third Annual Physics Day. With events such as the Hurricane Paper Tower, Egg Drop and Bernoulli Ball, the physics students challenged their creative problem-solving and their practical knowledge of physics concepts.
AJHS Physics teacher Steven Bussell prepared his students to investigate and answer the real life challenges starting when they returned from the winter break.
Desert Mountain High School helps to sponsor the event each year and creates a lab space out of the amusement park, which shuts down exclusively for the physics programs use. The park is filled with students carrying lab review packets, measurement tools, and cellphones to be used as stop watches. It is the “Big Bang Theory” on steroids, as the parking lots fill up with buses arriving from all over the valley.
AJHS student Kain Gutierrez shared, “I had a blast at Castles and Coasters, especially because I was with some friends that could help me understand what we were experiencing. Being able to apply our understanding of energy, gravity and acceleration to this trip made it much more interesting.
“One of my favorite rides was the Desert Storm, because it had a loop de loop. We were able to figure out why the passengers didn’t fall out when they were upside down; the energy that was built up from the drop resulted in an upward G Force. This canceled out the force of gravity long enough for the loop de loop to happen.”
Kylee Demauro echoed the sentiment, “Going to Castles and Coasters was the most memorable thing of my high school career. I’ve always been the student to wonder how school has anything to do with the real world, let alone physics. While at Castles and Coasters, I realized a lot of thought has to go into these rides. I didn’t understand using physics kept the rides safe for the public. I thought they just built it however they wanted.
“Learning about these rides before going to the park helped me understand where the equations come from. When you read out of the book, you don’t actually understand where the numbers come from. But seeing the rides running helps you realize what applies to the equations.”
All in all, it was an amazing learning experience. The AJHS Physics Club would like to make it an annual event and include all physics classes. Fundraising and tax credit donations can help every student attend.
Our future science-based trips will include travelling to the Biosphere and attending the GCU Science Careers Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.