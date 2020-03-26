Empowerment Systems, Inc. has made the difficult decision to temporarily close its doors until April 13th due to COVID-19. Please note, the date of reopening is subject to change.
At this time, staff will move to a “work from home/remote” style, so as to avoid interruption of services as much as possible. Services like AHCCCS, SNAP, TANF, KidsCare, the Marketplace and more will continue; however, they will be virtual/teleconference appointments with our assistors.
Our monthly Healthy Harvest (Food Distribution) is still scheduled for April 15th, as usual, provided the United Food Bank is able to deliver food/produce. This is a pivotal service for our residents, as it provides direct access to healthy food choices for our community's most vulnerable.
We are asking all clients/prospective clients, to call our main line at 480-367-6937 and leave us a voicemail. All voicemails will be returned within 24-48 hours by a staff member. Clients may also email info@empowermentsystems.org for assistance as well.
For more information, questions or concerns please contact us at 480-367-6937 or email our Director of Communications and Program Development, Braden Biggs at bbiggs@empowermentsystems.org.
