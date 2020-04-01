Apache Junction, Arizona, April 1, 2020 – By now, most of you are aware of Arizona Governor Ducey’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” executive order. In that order, Governor Ducey noted some essential activities and businesses that are exempt. Apache Junction Police Department (AJPD) has received numerous questions regarding whether or not employees of essential businesses need to carry a letter or identification proving they are working in an official capacity of an essential business. The order specifically states, “No person shall be required to provide documentation or proof of their activities to justify their activities under this order. “
While AJPD officers are still patrolling our streets and neighborhoods, we will not be interfering with anyone’s ability to travel for essential activities. AJPD officers will not be stopping people suspected solely of violating Executive Order 2020-18, but we urge you not to travel unnecessarily.
Chief Thomas E. Kelly stated, “We have every confidence that the good people of Apache Junction have the ability to police themselves on this issue and comply with this order. Together, we can and will slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Look out for one another and take all the necessary steps to limit nonessential activities. Remember to be health minded and distance yourself. TOGETHER, we are and will continue to be a strong, healthy and vibrant community. Be safe out there “
