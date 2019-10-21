At around 9:30 p.m. on October 17, firefighters responded to the 1000 block of S. Lawther Dr. in Apache Junction for a reported attic fire. Superstition Fire & Medical District and the Mesa Fire & Medical Department arrived to find smoke coming from the attic vents on both ends of the home. The residents, along with their pets had left the home. They reported one dog was still unaccounted for, but was later found and removed without injury.
One resident was checked for minor smoke inhalation and fire damage was considered minimal. The residents said they were watching TV and only became aware of the fire when they smelled it. According to officials, the cause of the fire is likely electrical, but the investigation is still in progress.
