On Sunday, December 29, 2019, a base jumper got stuck on a sheer face of the Superstition Mountains, approximately 300 feet below the top and 1000 feet to the bottom.
Pinal County Sheriffs Office and Superstition Fire & Medical District had Unified Command of the incident, utilizing a Department of Public Safety Ranger to perform a pick-off maneuver from a hoist.
The extraction to the landing zone was successful. The patient was evaluated and there were no injuries.
