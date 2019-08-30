The Superstition Fire & Medical District (SFMD) and the Mesa Fire & Medical Department responded to a vehicle fire next to an Apache Junction home at 4:38 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Firefighters arrived to a blaze in the 1100 block of N. Delaware Road and discovered a vehicle completely engulfed with fire. The fire had already extended to one mobile home and flames were lapping a second mobile home.
SFMD spokesman Rick Ochs said that 18 firefighters battled the flames in 105° weather for about ten minutes before bringing the fire under control. He said that residents from both homes escaped the fire on their own and without injury.
Ochs said the fire originated in the engine compartment of the vehicle and spread to one of the homes before it was detected. The vehicle and one of the mobile homes were completely destroyed by the fire. The second home had minimal damage. Both homeowners made arrangements for temporary shelter.
