Firefighters were dispatched around midnight on September 4, 2019 to the 500 block of S. Grand Dr. in Apache Junction for a report of an unknown fire.
Superstition Fire & Medical District and Mesa Fire & Medical Department responded and the first engine company arrived in to find the garage of a home fully involved with fire.
While completing a “Search & Rescue” of the home, crews also found that the fire had extended into the house. The fire was brought under control in about fifteen minutes but significant damage to the home occured as a result.
The residents were not home at the time of the fire and the cause is still under investigation.
One firefighter received second degree burns to his hands through his protective gloves, and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.