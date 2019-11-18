The Superstition Fire & Medical District (SFMD) has recently completed its 2018/2019 Annual Performance Report. The annual report reviews the metrics by which the organization is measured by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1710 Standard for Career Fire Departments.
The Annual Report provides data for the organization as part of an on-going process to continually improve service delivery to the citizens within the fire district. The report serves as an annual report card that reviews the organization’s ability to effectively respond to and mitigate fires, emergency medical incidents and incidents that involve specialized rescue.
Between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019, the SFMD responded to a total of 9,912 incidents and had an average response time of four minutes and thirteen seconds (4:13) for all emergency incidents. This represents a 9% decrease from the previous year and is believed to be one of the best average response times in the state of Arizona.
Additionally, the SFMD has a cardiac arrest survival rate of 30%, which is about three times higher than the state and national average. The annual report also reveals that the fire district is saving 88% of property and its contents when responding to structure fires. The full report can be viewed on our website at www.sfmd.az.gov under “The District” tab.
Fire Chief Mike Farber is an advocate of providing great service to the citizens of our community. He has ensured that fire district funding is properly allocated to improve and strengthen service delivery at the street level. However, Chief Farber clearly credits the firefighters for their commitment to providing great service. “The firefighters train continuously, keep themselves in great physical shape, and focus on being ‘Mission Ready’ at all times,” said Chief Farber.
He added that, when the station crews are dispatched to an incident, they have an average Turn-Out Time of 55 seconds, which is well below the standard set by the NFPA. Turn-Out Time is measured from the time a crew is dispatched, to the time the truck is physically moving from the fire station and includes the time in which firefighters put on their personal protective suits.
The average response time was 5:27 in fiscal years 2016/2017 when Farber began serving as fire chief. The following year, response times were reduced to an average of 4:38. This was largely attributed to reducing the number of firefighters and chief fficers assigned to a 40 hour staff position and reallocating the positions to the field.
Additionally, the district applied for and was awarded a Federal Firefighter Assistance Grant (SAFER Grant) to fund additional firefighter positions. Collectively, the additional firefighter positions were used to staff a second crew at the busiest fire station, located at Idaho Rd. and 16th Ave. in Apache Junction.
Chief Farber states that a four minute response time is the “Gold Standard” for career fire departments. The NFPA 1710 standard is to have the first unit on scene of a fire or emergency medical incident in 4 minutes or less, 90% of the time. When responding to a structure fire, the standard is to have two engine companies and one ladder company on scene within 8 minutes or less 90% of the time.
Chief Farber points out that the SFMD had rarely met the 8 minute goal prior to adding the additional company and increasing staffing levels. Today, the SFMD is meeting this goal on a consistent basis.
As a result of the increased staffing, the addition of the second unit and the reduction of response times, the SFMD was able to lower its Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating from a 3 to a 2, placing the organization in the top 4% of all the fire departments in the country.
