On Thursday, December 12, just after 1:30 p.m., the Superstition Fire & Medical District responded to a mobile home fire in the 300 block of N. Meridian Rd.
The first Engine Company arrived in less than four minutes to find a mobile home on fire. No one was home at the time, which, unfortunately, allowed the fire to burn undetected for an extended period of time. Neighbors called the Fire Department to report a smell of smoke, but were unaware that a neighboring home was on fire.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to adjacent homes; however, the home and its contents were heavily damaged by the fire and may result in a total loss for the homeowner.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it appears to have started in the kitchen area.
