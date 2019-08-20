The Superstition Fire & Medical District (SFMD) responded to a large field fire Friday, August 16, 2019. The fire started when a plumber’s torch malfunctioned and was tossed into dry brush.
Richard Ochs, Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal said many callers reported the fire about 8:30 a.m. in the 9000 block of E. Canyon Creek Dr. in Gold Canyon.
Ochs reported that 16 firefighters and several vehicles were sent to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby homes.
“Once firefighters had homes protected, they worked to prevent the fire from jumping streets to surrounding neighborhoods and open desert areas,” Ochs said in a press release.
“No homes were damaged and no injuries occurred in the incident.
The fire was caused by a plumber working with a torch that malfunctioned. The torch caught fire and the plumber threw it away from himself to avoid injury. Dry brush and vegetation caught fire and quickly spread across vacant lots. SFMD wishes to remind citizens to maintain a 30 foot clearance around your home by removing all weeds and dead ground cover. It is also important to keep trees and shrubs trimmed so they are at least 10 feet from the home.”
