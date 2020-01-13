The Superstition Fire & Medical District and the Mesa Fire & Medical Department were dispatched to a First Alarm Fire one day after Christmas. The fire was reported just before 8:30 p.m., December 26 at 300 W. Apache Trail.
A caller from another business within the same plaza reported smoke coming from the roof of the building. The first Engine Company arrived in 3 minutes to find a fire inside of Habbys Game Room, a business that had just recently opened.
More than 40 firefighters worked for more than an hour to control the stubborn fire. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a single business and prevent it from extending to multiple adjoining businesses within the building.
The Game Room suffered significant damage, but no injuries occurred in the incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
