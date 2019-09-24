The Superstition Fire & Medical District (SFMD), in cooperation with Pinal County Air Quality, will cease Open Burning restrictions effective October 1, 2019. Outdoor cooking fires and small recreational or warming fires do not require a permit. All other burning requires a valid burn permit as issued by Pinal County Air Quality.
As always, we encourage all citizens to be mindful of their surroundings when planning or implementing any type of recreational or permitted fire. Keep children and animals away from the fire and have the required extinguishing equipment immediately available. Please remember that general household trash and garbage cannot be burned in recreational or permitted fires.
The state of Arizona (area “A” designation) requires that open burning be restricted from May 1st through September 30th each year. It is anticipated that open burning will remain in effect through April 30, 2020; however, if conditions are dryer than normal, burn restrictions could be implemented sooner.
These guidelines and restrictions apply to all city and county areas within the SFMD boundaries. Any questions regarding these restrictions should be directed to the SFMD – Fire Prevention Division at 480-982-4440 (ext. 162).
You can visit the local Pinal County Air Quality office located at 575 N. Idaho Rd. Suite 800, in Apache Junction. Phone number 520-866-6929. Hours are Monday (8:30-3:30) and Thursday (8:30-12:30). You can also visit their website at http://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/AirQuality/Pages/BurnPermits.aspx
For more information about the Superstition Fire & Medical District, please visit our website at www.sfmd.az.gov, or contact us at 480-982-4440. For the latest updates and information, be sure to like us on Facebook @sfmd.az.gov and follow us on Twitter @sfmd.az.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.